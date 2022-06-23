Rupert Murdoch's New Ex-Wife Jerry Hall Was With Mick Jagger for 23 Years

Jerry and Mick first met in 1976 when they were both romantically entangled with other people. Jerry was engaged to Bryan Ferry, and Mick was married to his wife Bianca. Mick and Bianca had Jerry and Bryan over for dinner, and the rest was history.

"Bryan was flattered by Mick's attention, but he could also see that Mick was smitten with me. It couldn't have been nice for him,” Jerry wrote in her pictographic memoir.