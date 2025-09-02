Jerry Nadler's Marital Status Was Established Long Before His Political Career The politician from the state of New York announced he won't be looking for a reelection after his term is over. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 2 2025, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It's been more than three decades since Jerry Nadler was elected to Congress for the first time. Since then, the politician has spent his time serving his country through the United States House of Representatives. After spending the majority of his life working for the government, Jerry decided to call it quits. The politician announced his retirement in Sept. 2025, stating that he wouldn't be looking for reelection once his tenure was over.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond what he works on as part of the House of Representatives, Jerry looks to lead a healthy personal life. With retirement on the horizon, the public figure should be getting ready to enjoy what life has to offer outside of his office. Is Jerry Nadler married? Here's what we know about the marital status of the successful lawyer and politician.

Is Jerry Nadler married?

According to an archived New York Times article, Jerry Nadler married a woman named Josephine Langsdorr "Joyce" Miller in 1976. Before the wedding took place, Josephine spent her time as a doctoral candidate in political science at Columbia University. At the same time, Jerry was only the Assemblyman‐elect from Manhattan's 69th Assembly District. His career would go on to grow exponentially in the years that came after the ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Josephine decided to retain Miller as her surname when she decided to tie the knot with Jerry. The couple has stayed married for decades, as they both worked on the development of their careers. It's been almost 50 years since they wed. Jerry Nadler will continue to focus on his hobbies and his health after working for the United States government over the course of decades.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

During the course of his impressive career, Jerry Nadler was very vocal about a wide variety of issues that affected the people of the United States. According to the politician's official website, he introduced the Freedom of Choice Act in 2006. The document was crucial for the Roe v. Wade decision. Jerry displayed constant support for the abortion-rights movement, which looked to defend women's rights over their bodies.

Article continues below advertisement

Jerry Nadler was also a part of the Equality Act during the prime of his career. The bill looked to fight against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The lawyer remained consistent when it came to standing up for the causes he believed in. After decades of battling for the rights of minorities, Jerry announced in Sept. 2025 that he would be stepping down from his position, according to CNN.

Jerry Nadler and Josephine have a son.