Rudy Giuliani Released a Baffling Statement About a New Hampshire Car Accident

While Rudy Giuliani might not be part of Donald Trump's current administration, it's clear that the former New York City mayor is still relatively close to the president. Recently, though, Giuliani has been in the news for reasons that don't appear to have anything to do with politics.

According to a statement from his security guard, Giuliani sustained injuries in a car crash in the city of Manchester in New Hampshire. Here's what we know about what happened to him and why people are so confused about it.



What happened in New Hampshire with Rudy Giuliani?

Giuliani was reportedly a passenger in a Ford Bronco in Manchester when his car was struck from behind. According to his security guard, Michael Ragusa, the former mayor sustained several injuries during the crash. "He was diagnosed with a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and contusions, as well as injuries to his left arm and lower leg," Ragusa's statement explained.

Giuliani was released from the hospital on Sept. 1, according to the BBC, and police say that everyone who was involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The story is strange, though, because it also includes information about Giuliani helping a victim of domestic violence who flagged him down just moments before the crash occurred. The two incidents are unrelated, and it's unclear why this story was part of Ragusa's statement.

It seems, then, like Giuliani and his team might have included that information to help make Giuliani look good, although some have wondered whether there was something else going on. That doesn't seem to be the case, though, at least right now, and while the statement struck some people as odd, it seems like it was just Giuliani's slightly unusual way of telling people that he was in a car accident.

@RudyGiuliani was in a car accident in NH on Aug 30 after assisting a domestic violence victim. He sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously. Thank you for the prayers & support. 🙏 official statement below. pic.twitter.com/ohYJCcXpjR — Michael Ragusa (@themikeragu) August 31, 2025

Giuliani has had a rough few years.

Although he once had a very sterling reputation in America, Giuliani's work as Trump's personal attorney and his advocacy on behalf of the president have not come without some pretty steep personal costs. The worst of those costs came in the aftermath of the 2020 election, when Giuliani was sued by two former election workers for making defamatory statements against them and suggesting that they had rigged the election so that Trump would lose.

He reached a settlement with the workers to pay them $148 million, per Politico. a sum that he does not have at his disposal. He is no longer working closely with Trump, although Trump did recently announce that he was planning to give Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States.