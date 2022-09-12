Are Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald Heading for Divorce? The Rumors, Explained

Over on the DuggarsSnark subreddit, folks have been speculating for a while now that Ben and Jessa aren't happy in their marriage. One reason is the difference in their personalities; Jessa is very organized, in-charge, and not afraid to share her opinion while her husband is quiet and more passive.

"I don’t think Ben and Jessa are in a happy loving relationship, just doing what they have to, knowing that they can’t ever get a divorce," one person wrote.