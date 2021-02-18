Jessa Duggar Is "Grateful to God" for Her Upcoming Fourth Baby Following Miscarriage

After a long and hard journey to this point, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband, Ben Seewald, are finally expecting their fourth child. This revelation isn't the only one they've shared, though, as the reality star quietly insinuated that she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2020. With that, the news of pregnancy is definitely a breath of fresh air that Jessa says they're all "grateful to god" for.

So, what do we know about Jessa's recently revealed miscarriage and how it affected her mentality as a mother moving forward? Keep scrolling to find out.

Jessa Duggar's miscarriage in 2020 didn't stop her from wanting more children.

Despite suffering a tragic loss, Jessa wasn't discouraged from the notion of pursuing an even fuller house, and luckily she and Ben were able to make their wish come true. The Counting On stars, who are also the parents of a 5-year-old son named Spurgeon, a 4-year-old son named Henry, and a 1-year-old daughter named Ivy, have made it known in the past that they want a big family, and this joyous news is clearly the next necessary step in bringing that dream to fruition.

Upon revealing the news to ET Online that they are expecting, the duo quietly added in the news of a "heartbreaking loss of a baby last year" without further specifying exactly what that entailed. When rumors of her pregnancy began circulating during the summer of 2020, Jessa was quick to dispel the notion, but it seems as though there may have been some truth to the insinuations that Jessa wanted to keep under wraps until the right time.

Article continues below advertisement

With her sister, Jinger, very publicly suffering from a miscarriage in 2019, it makes sense why Jessa would have opted to keep her medical issues private at the time while she sorted them out. Jinger, ahead of her miscarriage, per Today, "announced to my family the news that we were expecting," which quickly came unraveled as the complications of the pregnancy were brought to light. Clearly, Jessa wanted her family's situation to transpire much more privately.

Source: Instagram