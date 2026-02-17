Jesse Jackson's Net Worth Was Modest for a Figure of His Historical Importance He was one of the most important activists of the 20th century. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 17 2026, 10:26 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although he never succeeded in winning the presidency, Jesse Jackson paved the way for an entire generation of political talent that came after him. Following news of the reverend's death at the age of 84, many people are looking back at his remarkable legacy, and wondering about some details of his personal life.

Among the things some people are curious about is what Jesse's net worth was at the end of his life. Although he was a hugely prominent figure, Jesse's net worth was actually relatively modest. Here's what we know about it.



What was Jesse Jackson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jesse's net worth at the time of his death was just $4 million, which is certainly impressive, but pales in comparison to the net worth of other prominent politicians. Over the course of his career, Jesse's net worth stemmed chiefly from the salaries he took in from the organizations he founded, as well as the income he made from hosting a show on CNN for a time.

Jesse Jackson Civil Rights Activist Net worth: $4 Million Jesse Jackson was a prominent civil rights activist during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, and then went on to found Operation PUSH and the National Rainbow Coalition. He was a long-time advocate of progressive causes, and launched two unsuccessful bids for the presidency that ultimately paved the way for other Black candidates. Birthdate: Oct. 8, 1941 Birthplace: Greenville, S.C-\' Birth Name: Jesse Louis Jackson Father: Noah Louis Burns Mother: Helen Burns

What was Jesse Jackson's cause of death?

Jesse was hospitalized in November after a prolonged battle with supranuclear palsy, a disease similar to Parkinson's disease. He was released later that month, and while no cause of death has been disclosed, many suspect that illness played a role. "Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world," the Jackson family said in a statement after his death.

Today we honor the life, leadership, and everlasting legacy of Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson Sr., civil rights icon, global humanitarian, political trailblazer, and a fearless voice for Black dignity. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/7O3GhBevhF — BET (@BET) February 17, 2026

"We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family," they continued. Public commemorations will apparently take place in Chicago. Jesse was on the front lines of civil rights activism for decades and was one of the people traveling with Martin Luther King, Jr. when he was assassinated in 1968.

He ran for president twice, in 1984 and 1988, and failed to earn the nomination of the Democratic Party on both occasions. Nevertheless, Jesse's style of politics was hugely influential and helped pave the way for the style of politics that many politicians still practice today.