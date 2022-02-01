Da Brat and Her Partner, Jesseca Dupart, Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Da Brat and Her Partner, Jesseca Dupart, Are Expecting Their First Child TogetherBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 1 2022, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Oh baby! It appears that congratulations are in order for rapper Da Brat and her fiancee, Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO Jesseca Dupart! The couple announced that they are expecting their first child together!
As expected, the news has left fans and fellow celebrities showering the couple with well wishes. And as the pair is preparing to expand their family, one looming question is on the tip of everyone’s tongue: When is Jesseca Dupart’s due date? Here’s what we know.
Neither Da Brat nor Jesseca has yet to reveal the due date for their bundle of joy.
On Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, Da Brat and Jesseca took to Instagram to share the amazing news. In the photo, the longtime couple can be seen hugged up on one another as they both hold Jesseca’s stomach. The captions reads, “We are EXTENDING the family,” with a pregnant woman emoji.
Aside from making the grand announcement about their upcoming new addition, the couple has remained tight-lipped about the due date. While Jesseca does appear to have a small stomach bump, some social media users are convinced that the couple is simply keeping the details private until the baby arrives.
This baby will be the Da Brat's first and Jesseca’s fourth. The beauty CEO has three children — two sons and a daughter — from previous relationships.
Da Brat and Dupart confirmed their engagement in August 2021 during a Coming to America-themed surprise party that was filmed for their reality show, Brat Loves Judy on We TV. The couple later announced they would be getting married on Feb. 22, 2022, via an Instagram photo with Da Brat showing off a tattoo of the wedding date.
Jesseca Dupart has achieved a sizable net worth at the age of 39.
As of this writing, Exact Net Worth reports that Jesseca has accumulated a net worth of $5 million. This figure is a combination of Jesseca’s work as CEO of the popular beauty brand, Kaleidoscope Hair Products, and her endeavors in real estate management, public speaking, mentorship, and philanthropy.
Aside from Jesseca’s nest egg, it’s great to see the couple in great spirits. Congratulations to Da Brat and Jessica on their bundle of joy and upcoming nuptials.