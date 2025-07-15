Jessica Alba Is Reportedly Dating This 'The Last of Us' and 'Top Gun' Hollywood Hunk Hearts are breaking everywhere that this Hollywood hunk seems to be off the list of eligible bachelors. By Ivy Griffith Updated July 15 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When actor Jessica Alba tied the knot with Cash Warren in 2008, it seemed like they were in it for the long haul. Despite the ups and downs of life together, plus the strain of raising three kids together, they held on for nearly two decades. But in February 2025, Jessica filed for divorce from Cash.

It seemed as though she was taking her time and avoiding any serious entanglements. Until the Summer of 2025 rolled around and she was spotted out and about with a major Hollywood hunk. Here's what we know about the actor whom Jessica is reportedly dating.

Source: MEGA

Jessica Alba is supposedly dating a hunky Hollywood star.

Jessica and Cash split at the end of 2024, and Jessica officially filed for divorce in February 2025. A source told People in July 2025, "She’s been getting a lot of attention since the divorce. She’s flattered and definitely enjoying being single again. She’s gone on some dates, but it’s nothing serious — she’s focused on herself and her kids. She’s not interested in a relationship right now."

Source: MEGA Jessica Alba divorced her husband of almost 20 years, Cash Warren, in February 2025.

However, TMZ believes she's already hot and heavy with a new guy, despite what that source claims. They reported on July 14, 2025, that Jessica was confirmed spotted out and about with another Hollywood heavyweight: Danny Ramirez. Known for star series like The Last of Us and the Top Gun franchise, Danny is considered one of Hollywood's hottest bachelors.

Unless, of course, Jessica has managed to nail him down in a relationship. According to the outlet, the two were spotted vacationing together in Cancun, which sounds a lot more serious than "just a few dates," to us.

Danny Ramirez is younger than Jessica.

But what do we know about Danny? We know that he's 32 years old, compared to Jessica's 44 years. And we know that he was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois (via IMDb).

IMDb also notes that Danny is of Mexican descent and that he does more than just act; he also works as a producer. Films under his belt include Top Gun: Maverick, Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as Assassination Nation. In The Last of Us, he plays Manny Ramirez, one of Abby's closest friends in WLF.

In real life, it seems that he plays the charmer, overcoming Jessica's apparent reticence to date after such a long relationship. Although nothing has been confirmed by the duo yet, vacationing together in Cancun is pretty serious stuff.

