Jessica Chobot's Husband Is a Devoted Father and Partner, and a "Big Fan of Helping Others"

Jessica's husband, Blair, was a producer and on-air talent for Viacom, which owns big-name assets like MTV Films. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 9 2024, 4:54 p.m. ET

With Jessica Chobot no longer hosting Expedition X, fans are eager to stay connected to the TV personality and writer. Thankfully, social media has our backs! A quick scroll through her latest posts reveals that she’s learning how to tattoo and working on a new show she hopes will air in 2025.

One thing you don't see often on her Instagram? Photos of her husband. Wait, is Jessica even married? She actually is, and she has one child, a son. So, let’s get to know Jessica's husband and what he does.

Who is Jessica Chobot's husband? Meet Blair Herter.

According to a wedding anniversary tribute shared on Feb. 18, 2024, Jessica and her husband, Blair Herter, have been married since February 2012. “12 years, one kid, and two countries later — Happy Anniversary, babe!” the sweet post states. One fan couldn’t help but notice the unique cake she chose: a companion cube cake from the game Portal.

Blair was born on June 23, 1980, in Scott, La. He’s a producer and actor known for The IGN Show (2017), Hero Makeover (2017), and Fast Travel (2018). He has also appeared in the Road Rules and Real World/Road Rules Challenge series. Currently, he serves as the Senior Vice President of the Gaming Agency Services division for Dentsu, as noted in his LinkedIn bio, and he’s held that role since October 2023.

While that alone is pretty impressive, Blair’s work history is quite remarkable. In addition to his position at Dentsu, he’s also a member of the board of directors for the Pablove Foundation, having previously served as chairman from December 2019 to December 2022. Before joining Dentsu, Blair was the Global Managing Director for Team Liquid, a leading esports enterprise.

Jessica's husband also worked for Comcast for nearly two years, serving as the Vice President of the Branded Content and Development division for IGN Entertainment. In this role, he was responsible for "developing, pitching, and executing award-winning branded campaigns" for major brands like Xbox, Taco Bell, Netflix, and Warner Bros.

Source: Instagram/@blairherter Jessica Chobot's husband, Blair Herter, and their son.

At this point, you’re probably already impressed by Blair's track record, but there’s more! From 2001 to 2007, Blair was a producer and on-air talent for Viacom, which owns big-name assets like Paramount Pictures and MTV Films.

Where do Jessica Chobot and her husband live?

Jessica and her husband welcomed their son in March 2013. The family currently lives in the Netherlands, and they seem to be pretty happy about their move. In July 2022, the couple made the tough decision to relocate, saying "goodbye to everything [they'd] ever known," and adding that they "dove headfirst into the grandest of adventures," as noted in the caption of an Instagram post from July 4, 2024.