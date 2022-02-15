With a Baby on the Way, Is 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Alum Jessica Dime Married?

Since the series finished its 10th season back in Sept. 2021, fans have wondered if Jessica and Shawne ever finally jumped the broom. However, it seems that the pair is still happily engaged.

On Jan. 27, 2022, Shawne shared a post of the pair celebrating Jessica’s 36th birthday, so it’s safe to say that the couple is still blissfully in love. As for when they will officially make it down the aisle, only time will tell. But, it appears that they are fully committed to one another.