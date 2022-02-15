With a Baby on the Way, Is 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' Alum Jessica Dime Married?By Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 15 2022, Published 11:43 a.m. ET
It’s been long said that the Love & Hip Hop franchise was less about strong relationships and budding music careers and more about drama. From love triangles to vicious fights, the show definitely has its fair share of crazy moments. However, amidst the drama, some beautiful love stories have played out on the series, including that of Jessica Dime and Shawne Williams.
Known as the fiery bombshell from the Atlanta cast, Jessica has always been a fan-favorite. As fans watched her relationship with former NBA player Shawne unfold and lead to an engagement, the love grew even stronger. And with news of a new bun in the oven, fans have multiple questions. For starters, did the couple ever get married? Here’s everything that we know.
Jessica Dime and Shawne Williams are currently engaged to be married.
For folks that have been keeping up with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, you likely know that Jessica and Shawne got engaged in Season 6. The star also shared her massive rock on social media, as captured by The Shade Room.
Since the series finished its 10th season back in Sept. 2021, fans have wondered if Jessica and Shawne ever finally jumped the broom. However, it seems that the pair is still happily engaged.
On Jan. 27, 2022, Shawne shared a post of the pair celebrating Jessica’s 36th birthday, so it’s safe to say that the couple is still blissfully in love. As for when they will officially make it down the aisle, only time will tell. But, it appears that they are fully committed to one another.
Jessica is currently pregnant with her second child with Shawne.
Oh baby! Jessica has a lot to celebrate these days. Not only did the reality star recently usher in a new year of life, she also shared that her family is expanding. In a Feb. 14, 2022 Instagram post, Jessica gave fans a gorgeous baby bump reveal as she’s pictured laying on a clear surfboard floating atop the ocean while cradling her baby bump.
“The greatest love ... #2," the star captioned the photo, in reference to the fact that the new baby will be their second. Jessica and Shawne welcomed their first daughter, Blessing Briel’ Williams, in April 2018.
Jessica Dime has accumulated a sizable net worth.
At the time of writing, Celebrity Net Worth shares that Jessica has earned a net worth of $400,000. This figure is a combination of her work as a rapper, reality star, and video vixen. Throughout her career, Jessica has released songs such as “HeadCrack” and “PANDAQUEENIN” that have generated tons of buzz. Not to mention, both Jessica and Shawn appeared on Season 14 of VH1’s Couples Therapy. It’s easy to see how Jessica has secured a cushy net worth.
There’s no telling whether Jessica has any plans of returning to the small screen, but fans are hopeful that she may give LHHATL another shot. For now, she appears to be focused on family life and preparing for her new baby.