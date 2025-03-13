What Is Jessie Cave’s Net Worth? Inside the ‘Harry Potter’ Star’s Fortune “I am launching an OnlyFans, it’s not a sexual one. It’s a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual,” Jessie said. By Danielle Jennings Published March 13 2025, 12:45 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In the world of entertainment there are a multitude of ways to make money, and Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has managed to add to her bank account by being a Jack (or in this case Jill) of all trades.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to being an actress in one of the most popular and successful movie franchises of all time, Jessie, 37, also shares her talents through many other avenues that her fans seem to love.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What is Jessie Cave’s net worth?

According to CA Knowledge, as of 2025, Jessie’s net worth is an estimated $12 million. While acting may be her most well-known form of income, Jessie is also an author, YouTube star, comedian, cartoonist, and most recently, an OnlyFans creator. Jessie made her acting debut in 2008, but it wasn’t until she was selected from 7,000 other girls for the role in Harry Potter that she began to profit financially as an actor.

Jessie Cave Actor, author, content creator, cartoonist Net worth: $12 million Actor Jessie Cave made her film debut in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and officially joined OnlyFans in March 2025. Birthdate: May 5, 1987 Birthplace: London, England Birth name: Jessica Alice Cave Lloyd Father: David Cave, general practitioner Mother: Debbie Cave, daughter of former Chief Secretary to Hong Kong, Sir Charles Phillip Haddon-Cave. Marriages: None Children: 4, three sons and a daughter born in 2014, 2016, 2020 and 2022. Education: Kingston University (2006)

Article continues below advertisement

Who did Jessie play in 'Harry Potter'?

In 2009, she portrayed the role of Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, which is the sixth film in the franchise. Lavender is a student at Gryffindor and a member of Dumbledore’s army. Jessie expanded upon the role by also voicing Lavender Brown video games for Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Jessie announced her foray into OnlyFans.

On Monday, March 10, Jessie surprised fans with the news that she was joining OnlyFans to create hair fetish content, according to Variety. “I am launching an OnlyFans, it’s not a sexual one. It’s a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual,” she said while on the Before We Break Up Again podcast, per the outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

“One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof, etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself. To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet. To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love,” Jessie wrote on Substack announcing the news.

Article continues below advertisement

“Were my years of Harry Potter conventions in fact research?” she continued. “[It feels] like I’m doing something naughty, something a little f--ked up. I like that. Ripping up the good little actress rule book.”

Jessie is the latest actor to publicly share their journey to OnlyFans as a way to generate income, joining the likes of singer Lily Allen and actress Drea de Matteo, Variety reported.