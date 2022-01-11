Jim Howe and His Wife, Amanda Howe, Are the Definition of a Powerhouse Racing Couple

When she isn't racing cars, working on cars, or helping run Howe Motorsports, Amanda is also a mother to Jim's child from a previous relationship as well as a child that they share together. Her personal hobbies include softball, pool, investigative work, reading, and investing in the stock market.

Aside from her appearances on Street Outlaws, Jim and Amanda previously worked together during a guest appearance on Horsepower Wars, where they were tasked with building a race car.