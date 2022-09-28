Jimmy Buffett Postpones Fall 2022 Tour Amid Health Issues and Hospitalization

Although 2022 has been quite a successful year for touring musicians, it's also been quite a challenge; in September alone, several artists have had to postpone or cancel tour dates due to health issues.

On Sept. 3, The Weeknd was forced to postpone his concert at SoFi Stadium after performing three songs, telling the crowd he had lost his voice. On Sept. 24, rapper Post Malone had to cancel a show in Boston after being hospitalized with "stabbing pain."