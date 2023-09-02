Home > Entertainment Did Jimmy Buffett Have Kids? Here’s a Look Into the Late Singer’s Family Did Jimmy Buffett, late singer known for his hit "Margaritaville", have any children? Here is a look into his personal life including who his wife is. By Je'Kayla Crawford Sep. 2 2023, Published 11:52 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

From his legendary music career to his highly successful Margaritaville empire, Jimmy Buffett was one of the most iconic artists of his generation. Sadly, the singer passed away on September 1, 2023, at the age of 76.

Is he survived by anyone? Was the savvy businessman married at the time of his tragic death? Did he have any children? Here is a look into who will carry on Jimmy Buffett's legacy (other than his fans!).

Did Jimmy Buffett have any children?

Jimmy Buffett is indeed survived by three children. He had two daughters: Sarah Delaney Buffett and Savannah Buffett. He also has an adopted son named Cameron Marley Buffett.

The child who is in the spotlight the most among the three is Savannah. She used to have a radio show on Sirius XM called Savannah Daydream' Radio Hour, which is no longer on air. Now, she lives a calm life and calls herself a "lifestylist."

"For me, being a ‘lifestylist' means helping people to enjoy life – whether it is via music, fashion, athletics, travel, or hosting a party. It's all about finding ways to expand someone's horizons," she wrote on her official website. Savannah also has over 13,000 followers on her Instagram account, but she does not post consistently.

Was Jimmy Buffett married at the time of his death? Yes! Meet his wife.

At the time of his passing Jimmy was married to his longtime love Jane Slagsvol, whom he met when she was on spring break, and he was living in idyllic Key West, Flor. The couple got married back in 1977, but did part ways temporarily before getting back together in the '80s. She is the mother of both of his daughters.

Before Jane, Jimmy was briefly married to a woman named Margie Washichek from 1969, until their divorce in 1973. There is not a lot of public information about her. The two did not have any children together.

Jimmy Buffett's motto was "Live, Like It's Your Last Day" just like his song.

Even though he is now passed on, Jimmy Buffett definitely lived his life to the fullest — something we can all admire about him. In fact, he released a single titled "Live, Like It's Your Last Day" back in 2020 that acknowledged his life motto.

"When you’ve had a couple of close calls — an airplane crash, a stage dive — you think you’re probably living on borrowed time. So I kind of do choose to live like it’s my last day. You never know. At 73, you’re losing a lot of friends, and it’s a constant progression towards … y’know, what’s there. Everybody goes at some point," he now cryptically told Rolling Stone in 2020.