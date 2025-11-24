What Happened to Jimmy Cliff? Reggae Singer's Cause of Death Explained “Your support was his strength,” his wife wrote, offering a glimpse into the love that fueled Jimmy Cliff’s career. By Darrell Marrow Published Nov. 24 2025, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Reggae legend Jimmy Cliff, the voice behind “Many Rivers to Cross” and “You Can Get It If You Really Want,” has died at 81. Born James Chambers on July 30, 1944, in rural St. James Parish, Jamaica, he grew up on a family farm and later moved to Kingston as a teenager to pursue music full-time. At just 14, he scored his first national hit with “Hurricane Hattie,” launching a career that only expanded from there.

Through the late 1960s and early ’70s, Jimmy helped shape the sound of ska, rocksteady, and early reggae. He created classics like “Wonderful World, Beautiful People,” “Vietnam,” and “You Can Get It If You Really Want.” As the reggae world mourns his passing, fans are now asking what caused his death. Here is what we know.

What was Jimmy Cliff’s cause of death?

Jimmy’s wife, Latifa Chambers, announced the news in a statement shared on his official social media accounts on Nov. 24. In her message, she revealed the singer’s cause of death.

“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia,” Latifa wrote on Instagram. “I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists, and coworkers who have shared his journey with him. To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.”

Latifa said the singer had been under medical care and thanked doctors and hospital staff for supporting the family “during this difficult process.” The family did not provide a detailed medical history or timeline, but they made the immediate cause clear. Latifa also asked fans to respect their privacy as they grieve, signing the message alongside their two children, Lilty and Aken.

Jimmy Cliff was one of the pioneers of reggae.

Jimmy didn’t just sing reggae; he also brought it to the screen. In 1972, he starred as Ivanhoe “Ivan” Martin in The Harder They Come, a Jamaican crime drama about a country boy chasing a music career and getting pulled into the underworld. Jimmy became one of reggae’s foundational figures alongside Bob Marley, Toots Hibbert, and Peter Tosh. He also collaborated with a wide range of artists, including the Rolling Stones, Annie Lennox, Wyclef Jean, and Bruce Springsteen.

During his career, Jimmy earned seven Grammy nominations and won twice for best reggae album — first for Jimmy Hanger in the mid-1980s, and again in 2012 for "Rebirth," his critically acclaimed comeback album produced with Rancid’s Tim Armstrong. Jamaica honored him with the Order of Merit, the country’s highest recognition in the arts and sciences, according to The Hollywood Reporter.