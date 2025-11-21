Miss Jamaica's Fall During the Miss Universe Pageant Happened a Day Before the Winner Was Crowned "Our prayers go out for her prompt recovery," Miss Universe owner Raul Rocha said. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 21 2025, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@missuniverse

During the final day of the Miss Universe pageant before the Nov. 20, 2025, crowning, Miss Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, fell off the stage and had to be rushed to the hospital. Later, the owner of the Miss Universe pageant, Raul Rocha, released a statement about the accident, as did the official Miss Universe Jamaica organization.

Because Miss Jamaica's fall happened the day before the winner was crowned, she was not in attendance on stage during the final night. Per USA Today, Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, was awarded the crown and won the pageant for 2025. Prior to her fall, Miss Jamaica had garnered plenty of fan support on social media, and when she wasn't there for the final day of the competition, plenty were disappointed.

Miss Jamaica fell off the stage at the Miss Universe pageant.

In a clip that was shared on The Shade Room's Instagram, you can see Miss Jamaica walk across the stage confidently for the evening gown portion of the night. She then turns to walk back, and suddenly, she falls right off and into some decorative background decor. Later, Raul shared a statement on his Instagram account to update Miss Universe fans about Miss Jamaica's condition.

"I would like to share with the Miss Universe family that are concerned for the health of our Miss Universe Jamaica that at 12 a.m. Bangkok time, that I have just left the hospital where she is being treated," he wrote. "I was there with her family and her, and thankfully, there are no broken bones, and she is under good care."

There was no formal announcement about Miss Jamaica being disqualified because of her fall or losing points with the Miss Universe judges. However, following the fall, Miss Jamaica did not return for the final day of the competition.

After the accident, the official Miss Universe Jamaica Instagram account released a statement about the fall, too. In the statement, the organization wrote that medical professionals had determined she did not suffer from any "life-threatening injuries." However, tests were, at that time, still being done to make sure Miss Jamaica was in good health despite her fall.

Miss Jamaica Gabrielle Henry is a doctor in Jamaica.

Outside of competing in the Miss Universe pageant and holding a Miss Jamaica title, Gabrielle is a doctor. According to her LinkedIn, she is a junior resident at the University Hospital of the West Indies. She studied ophthalmology at the University of the West Indies before that. According to her Instagram, Gabrielle is also an advocate for the See Me Foundation, which seems to coincide with her medical focus.