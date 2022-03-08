'Making Fun' Star Jimmy DiResta's Wife Is a Furniture Designer in New York City

Like husband, like wife! It’s always cool to share similar interests with your partner, and Jimmy is definitely able to benefit from those perks. According to Wiki, the YouTuber is married to Taylor Forrest, a maker and designer of furniture and homewares in Manhattan.

Known for her eclectic designs that bridge the gap between contemporary and modern art, Taylor has earned quite the following. Currently, she has accumulated 13,000 followers on Instagram who show deep appreciation for her work.