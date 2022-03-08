Several Scenes in 'Making Fun' Were Filmed Inside a Workshop — Where Is It Located?By Leila Kozma
Mar. 8 2022, Published 1:48 p.m. ET
Kids are the best inventors — and nothing proves this better than Making Fun, a Netflix series starring a pro maker and famed YouTuber Jimmy DiResta and his four pals, Derek Forestier, Paul Jackman, John Graziano, and Patrick Laperrière.
For the show, he fivesome got the chance to talk to dozens of kids an bring their imaginative ideas to life. On Making Fun, things like the Dino-Taco-toilet, a Giant T-Rex that shoots out tacos while sitting on a toilet, come to life. Where was Making Fun filmed?
'Making Fun' was mostly filmed in New York.
Most of the action captured on Making Fun takes place inside a workshop — with additional snippets, such as the brainstorming interviews, being filmed over Zoom. In this regard, the Netflix series could be compared to Assembly Required, which is filmed inside Tim Allen's garage.
But Making Fun pushes the conventions of design even further. In eight episodes, Jimmy and his friends come together to build some of the craziest things the kids can come up with.
Making Fun is filmed in upstate New York, which happens to be Jimmy's place of birth and the location of his home and design studio. Further details about the video calls are hard to come by at present, though participating kids were likely not required to leave the comfort of their respective homes.
Jimmy and his friends, including Pat, the Canadian, Graz, the dad joke specialist, Jackman, the visionary engineer, and Derek, the constant source of support, have already garnered a considerable fan base.
"Just watched the first episode of Making Fun on Netflix. Way different than I expected. Silly and goofy, enough how-to without getting bogged down in the weeds, fun animation and cut scenes. Jimmy DiResta and crew did an excellent job. The breakout star is definitely Canadian Pat," tweeted @Bondcliff2008.
But some others have already taken to Twitter to caution against the unexpected complications of carrying out serious and complicated labor with a wedding band on.
"My son and I are having a good time watching Making Fun, and Canadian Pat is my favorite. But you do not do this kind of work with a wedding band on, come on guys … 101 s--t. All in all, a fun show to watch with the kids," tweeted @DillenDanger.
'Making Fun' offers a glimpse into the creation of inventions like the unicornicycle and the soccer shoe car.
The best parts of Making Fun are, of course, the great reveals. Take, for instance, the unicornicycle, a unicorn bike farting unicorn farts, the guitar boat, and the soccer shoe car. In Season 1, Jimmy and the rest of the crew also build inventions like the nuclear nutcracker and the pirate pizza canon.
As far as aesthetics go, the items featured on Making Fun truly exceed all expectations. What's more, the show also stands to prove that the sky is the limit when it comes to D.I.Y. projects.
Making Fun is available on Netflix now.