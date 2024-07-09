Home > Entertainment 'General Hospital' Actress Joan Benedict Steiger Has Died at 96 — What Happened? Joan's love of performance began when she was only 7. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 9 2024, Published 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

After a long and fruitful career, actress Joan Benedict Steiger has died at the age of 96. Joan's love of performance began when she was only 7, at which time she performed at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. She later moved on to theatre, playing in many shows before finding a home in TV and film. She was a recurring character on the beloved dramas General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, and she was also one of the original members of Candid Camera in the '50s.

Joan was also the widow of Academy Award-winning actor Rod Steiger, whom she married in 2000. They starred in two films together: A Month of Sundays and The Flying Dutchman. Rod died from cancer in 2002. Now that news of her passing has been made public, many want to know exactly what happened. What was Joan's official cause of death?

What was Joan Benedict Steiger's cause of death?

According to a statement from a family spokesperson, as reported by Deadline, Joan died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles due to complications from a stroke. No other details have been provided, such as whether any family members were by her side at the time of death or if there will be any public funeral arrangements.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Claudia Myhers Tschudin, and granddaughters Hanna Tschudin and Ashley Tschudin. Claudia's father is Joan's first husband, actor John Myhers, best known for his work in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.