Legendary Rocker Joan Jett’s Net Worth Is Quite Impressive — Inside Her Finances

As one of the most successful artists in rock music who ushered in a new wave of women in a traditionally male-dominated space, Joan Jett has a highly heralded career that has entertained fans for 50 years. With so much success, it’s no surprise that her bank account is benefiting. Let’s dive into her net worth and find out about her finances.

Joan Jett’s career began in the mid-1970s as co-founder of the groundbreaking all-female rock band, The Runaways. After the group disbanded, she went on to have a very successful solo career in the 1980s, courtesy of such hits as the smash single, I Love Rock ‘n Roll.

What is Joan Jett’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of August 2025, Joan Jett's net worth is an estimated $10 million, the bulk of which is attributed to her decades-long recording career and subsequent touring. In addition to her music catalog, Joan’s songs have also been used repeatedly in various commercials and for sporting events for the NCAA, WWE, UFC, ESPN X Games, and Sunday Night Football. Joan was also one of the producers of the 2010 autobiography film The Runaways, with Academy Award-nominated actress Kristen Stewart starring as her.

Joan Jett Musician, producer, songwriter Net worth: $10 million Joan Jett is an American singer, songwriter and producer and an inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Birth date: September 22, 1958 Birth place: Wynnewood, Pennsylvania Birth name: Joan Marie Larkin Father: James Larkin, insurance salesman Mother: Dorothy Larkin, secretary Marriages: None Education: Wheaton High School Children: None

The “Godmother of Punk” recently reflected on her longevity in the music industry and more.

In a June 2025 interview with USA Today ahead of her run of summer shows at the Las Vegas House of Blues, Joan got candid about her place in the industry, still going strong 50 years after The Runaways.

When asked about her preference for playing smaller venues as opposed to stadiums, Joan explained her choice has to do with bonding with her fans. “I like the intimacy and when I can really feel the crowd and get a better sense of everything, that immediate feedback whether good or bad,” she said. “It’s exciting to play to a lot of people, but when you lose that connection with the crowd, it’s like a black hole out there.”

Revealing the secret to her still youthful appearance well into her 60s, Joan shared that her secret lies in genetics. “I never had to work out my whole life,” she told the outlet. “I was just lucky I had an athletic body. But now it’s a different story. I see an arm and am like, ‘Whose arm is this with the crepe-y skin?’ (Laughs).”

“But I try to walk every day and I do some weights,” Joan added. “It’s important to keep my muscle strength up and I do a lot of core work. And you know, traveling, walking through airports and venues, that’s my exercise. But the traveling, that’s the one part of my job that I don’t love. It’s all wear and tear on your body.”