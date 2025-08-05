See What Joan Jett Is Doing Now — She's Touring With Another Famous Rocker It's a nice day to ... tour again. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 5 2025, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of rock star Joan Jett are in for a treat if they want to see her perform. The "I Hate Myself For Loving You" singer is still rockin' out and touring with her band, the Blackhearts.

Not only can you see her on tour with her band, Joan is touring with another famous rock-n-roll star from the '8os, and fans can see them both perform this August in the "It’s a Nice Day to ... Tour Again" tour.

What is Joan Jett doing now?

Joan Jett is still touring with her band, the Blackhearts, and singing her famous hits like "I Love Rock ’n’ Roll" and "Bad Reputation" for her fans. Known as the "Godmother of Punk," Joan burst onto the music scene in the 1970s with her all-female punk band The Runaways as a teenager, per Parade. She went solo in 1980 with the Blackhearts, and music hasn't been the same since. The Blackhearts include Michael McDermott on the drums, Hal B. Selzer on bass, and Dougie Needles on guitar.

Fans being able to see Joan and the Blackhearts tour this summer is a treat in itself, but getting to see her tour with another 1980s rocker is more icing on the cake. Joan is touring with rocker Billy Idol in the "It’s a Nice Day to ... Tour Again" tour — named after lyrics from Billy's 1982 hit, "White Wedding." According to USA Today, the tour began in April but had a break in June while Joan and the Blackhearts performed in Las Vegas. The "It’s a Nice Day to ... Tour Again" tour resumes on Aug. 14.

Joan first met Billy in 1978 at a show in Los Angeles at the Whisky a Go Go. "I do remember when we met," she said. "I used to live across from the Whiskey. The apartment is still there, and I’ve been dying to knock on the door and see who lives there. But everybody used to come to my house before concerts and party. There’s a picture of Billy and me in my living room, sitting and talking with some of my friends. I have a drink in my hand." Billy and Joan's tour picks up again in Chicago.

Joan recently shared a clip on TikTok of herself and the band performing "Bad Reputation" in 1980, next to a clip of them performing in 2025, and the rocker hasn't changed much in 45 years.

Her fans were also impressed that Joan is still rockin' out and commented under the video. One fan wrote, "I have to say she sounds better now than she did then and I thought she sounded great then! Joan Jett is a rock goddess." "Still rockin, Joan is a national treasure," added another. "Even better as time passes," noted one fan. "We love you, Joan Jett !!"