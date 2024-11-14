Home > Television > Reality TV > The Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos Flaunts a Breathtaking 4-Carat Engagement Ring After 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos' engagement ring boasts 56 round brilliant cut diamonds! By Allison DeGrushe Published Nov. 14 2024, 4:53 p.m. ET Source: ABC Joan Vassos and her engagement ring designer, Neil Lane.

Ahead of The Golden Bachelorette, leading lady Joan Vassos repeatedly voiced that she's not in a rush to get married. She even suggested that she’d be open to ending the season without an engagement, but in an exciting twist, Joan ends her journey with a sparkly rock on her finger!

That's right — Joan Vassos gets engaged to her final rose recipient, insurance executive Chock Chapple! Here's everything you need to know about their post-show romance and the details of Joan's gorgeous engagement ring.

Source: ABC

Chock Chapple proposed to Joan Vassos with a 4-carat engagement ring!

In the season finale of The Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos says "Yes!" to frontrunner Chock Chapple's heartfelt proposal. As he gets down on one knee, he reveals a stunning custom-designed Neil Lane Couture diamond ring.

The exquisite ring, as detailed by People, features a handmade emerald-cut diamond set in platinum, flanked by two tapered diamond baguettes. Surrounding the central stone are 56 round brilliant-cut diamonds, arranged in Neil Lane's signature style.

Source: ABC

All in all, Joan's breathtaking engagement ring weighs a whopping 4 carats and also bears Neil's signature, a classic mark of distinction for the renowned celebrity jeweler who has designed bespoke pieces for the Bachelor franchise for years. Neil told the outlet that to "celebrate their shared future," he knew "exactly the ring design that would perfectly symbolize Joan and Chock's undeniable connection."

Neil Lane wanted to make a "really classic" ring for Joan.

When creating the engagement ring, Neil Lane drew inspiration from Joan's "elegance," "sophistication," and "integrity" — qualities he admired when he first met her before her appearance on The Golden Bachelorette. Joan's strength was especially evident when she made a sudden exit from The Golden Bachelor early in the season due to a family-related matter, and Neil was moved by her grace at that moment.

"I wanted to make a ring that was really classic," Neils explained, noting that while the ring is large, he didn't want it to feel crowded with too many diamonds. Instead, he focused on arranging the stones in a way that felt elevated and harmonious. The renowned designer also incorporated influences from the 1920s Art Deco period.

Source: ABC

Chock, who was "besotted" with the engagement ring from the moment he saw it, knew instantly that it was the perfect choice for Joan. "He looked at the ring, he thought of her," Neil recalled to People. "It was just one of those things that was kismet. I think he understood the vibrations and the energy that went into that ring."

In the end, Neil Lane, who has had a hand in so many iconic Bachelor proposals over the years, offered his warmest wishes to the couple as they begin this new chapter together.