Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Joe Exotic Offers Support to Jax Taylor Amid Bipolar Disorder and PTSD Diagnosis: "It Will Be OK" "Take care of yourself, it will be OK." By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 3 2024, 4:03 p.m. ET Source: Mega

On Sept. 2, 2024, Jax Taylor revealed on Instagram that after years of struggling with his mental health, he had recently been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The reality star also admitted that managing these diagnoses has been an "emotional" journey.

Article continues below advertisement

Many of Jax's followers and friends quickly filled the comment section with messages of support and shared their own personal experiences. Among those who reached out was none other than Joe Exotic. What did he have to say? Read on to find out.

Source: Instagram / @joe_exotic

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Exotic comments on Jax Taylor's bipolar diagnosis: "It will be OK."

The infamous "Tiger King" kept his message to Jax brief and to the point, writing, "Take care of yourself, it will be OK." Um, wait a second — when did Jax and Joe Exotic become friends? This has truly caught us by surprise!

The "Blocked by Jax" subreddit has noted that Joe has been "creeping" on Jax recently, with screenshots showing him liking and commenting on Jax's latest social media updates. One Reddit user claimed that Joe almost "always creeps on reality TV people when they're getting a lot of attention or press." So, it seems like Jax is his new target!

Article continues below advertisement

"Jesse from 90 Day Fiancé was his go-to for a few months when he was in the midst of major drama with Darcy," they said. "He's trying to get as many eyes on his comments as possible and Jax is currently getting a lot of eyes on him from his supposed stint."

Meanwhile, fans in the Vanderpump Rules subreddit found it funny and couldn't believe that Joe Exotic was offering support, given his current incarceration. Many fans were also surprised by how active Joe is on social media while behind bars.