'RHONJ's Joe Gorga Has Been Accused Of Sexual Assault...Again

Joe Gorga, the husband of RHONJ's Melissa Gorga, has been dogged by sexual assault allegations since 2013. New accusations have surfaced. He has long been a polarizing figure in the Real Housewives of New Jersey franchise, but these rumors suggest that Joe is far worse than viewers could imagine. From brawls to odd claims, find out more about the allegations against Joe Gorga below.

What did Joe say that was so horrendous in Melissa's book?

Source: Instagram Melissa and Joe Gorga on Instagram.

It all goes back to Joe's misogynistic rhetoric over the years, painting a picture of a man who doesn't believe in a woman's right to consent to sex. In Melissa Gorga's critically-panned bestseller "Love Italian Style," Melissa quotes Joe saying, "If your wife says 'no,' turn her around, and rip her clothes off. She wants to be dominated."

What an excellent example of misogyny! That being said, Melissa is also the Real Housewife who opens every Real Housewives of New Jersey episode with the line, "Sexy life, loyal wife. Take a page from my book." So, maybe it's consensual, and we shouldn't assume or judge people on what they like in bed.

What are people saying about Joe Gorga?

#RHONJ Gorga parents home was in their name. Joe never helped. What he did was over mortgage, not pay, so Sherriff’s Dept came to put them out. Gorga parents had successful shoe biz in Ramsey. Why didn’t they have money by then? It all went to paying off Joe’s rape victims #KeanU — TVSecretsRevealed (@UnveilTVSecrets) November 27, 2022 Source: Twitter

Fans have claimed that there have been well-known rumors circulating about Gorga since 2013 concerning him sexually assaulting a girl while attending college. While there isn't much evidence to back this up, fans are adamant that there is truth to these rumors.

In a since-deleted post on the All About Real Housewives blog, Melissa's ex Brian "Bulldog" Bowen hurled some pretty hefty accusations at Joe and went into detail. Quotes resurfaced on Lipstick Alley that claimed Brian tweeted, "I wonder why they don't talk about crazys husband when he raped a girl in college & paid off the family. And how he had 2 leave school..hmm. 100% fact!"

Source: YouTube Kim D. on How "The Deck of Cards" is Falling for The Gorgas!!!

Real Housewife Kim DePaola spoke about the subject on her podcast, going into depth on whether or not the rumors were true.

Bravo Twitter fan account @UnveilTVSecrets commended Kim's bravery but pressed her as well, "It is about damn time you finally started discussing how Joe Gorga raped a young girl at #KeanU although you tread very lightly. The Gorgas tried to destroy your business and slandered you. Why are you so afraid to REALLY delve into their secrets? Wake up." The account continued, "The fact the network and cast have been complicit in protecting this animal is triggering and absolutely vile."