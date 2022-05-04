Jackie Goldschneider Seemingly Reacts to Demotion Rumors on Instagram

Jackie Goldschneider Seemingly Reacts to Demotion Rumors on InstagramBy Elizabeth Randolph
May. 4 2022, Published 6:59 p.m. ET
Since her Season 9 debut on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jackie Goldschneider has tried to stand out from her co-stars several times. She routinely flaunts her “family money” from her mother’s computer software business.
While the former lawyer and freelance journalist made a memorable mark on RHONJ, reports recently surfaced that her time with the series got cut short. However, Jackie seemed to shut down those rumors on Instagram.
Jackie Goldschneider posted a photo on her Instagram account following the demotion rumors.
In May 2022, Jackie shared a moment from Part 1 of the RHONJ Season 12 reunion. She posed with Margaret Josephs on the reunion’s couch. Both in gold dresses, Jackie smirked in the photo while Marge opted for an open smile.
“Y’all ready for this??” she captioned. “#RHONJ reunion Part 1 airs tonight at 8pm on @bravotv!!”
Jackie’s post came after a report from RHONJ Obsessed stated Bravo’s producers had cut down her Housewives position. According to the fan page, filming for the show began in May 2022, and Bravo asked every current cast member to come back. However, Jackie will reportedly be a “friend” of the show instead of a full-time cast member. Additionally, Queens of Bravo stated that Tiki Barber’s wife and new “friend” Traci Lynn Johnson wasn’t asked to return for Season 13.
Jackie Goldschneider will reportedly be replaced by several “newbies” in the upcoming ‘RHONJ’ season.
In a post from Bravo Housewives, the Instagram page claimed that Jackie was not only demoted to a “friend,” but that the network is also reportedly shopping for new full-time or part-time ladies. In addition to showing photos of the possible RHONJ newcomers — Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, and Jennifer Fessler — with their husbands, the page also revealed how some of these potential new additions know current members of the cast.
“#RHONJ NEWBIE ALERT!” the post read. “Introducing you to the three women that will be filming with the Jersey crew in a few weeks! Jennifer Fessler is the CEO of a designer shoe company and lives in Upper Saddle River, NJ!”
“Rachel Fuda is friends with Melissa and lives in Franklin Lakes, NJ! Danielle is friends with Teresa and runs a kids/teens clothing company!” it continued. “The official roles of these ladies has not yet been determined and will become more clear as filming goes on! Tag your friends below to let them know!”
As it stands now, only time will tell if Jackie did get demoted from RHONJ. Although Jackie hasn’t officially confirmed nor denied the RHONJ demotion rumors, she could potentially want to scale back her commitment to the series after years of on-air altercations. In Season 11, she and Teresa feuded over Jackie discussing rumors that Teresa’s daughter, Gia, “snorts coke in the bathroom at parties.”
Although they patched things up once filming began for Season 12, Jackie faced another blowup with Dolores Catania. The friends fought over Dolores’s loyalty to Jennifer Aydin. The argument occurred after Marge revealed on the show that Jennifer’s husband, Bill Aydin, had an affair several years before the couple joined RHONJ.
Catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.