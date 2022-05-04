Jackie Goldschneider Seemingly Reacts to Demotion Rumors on Instagram

In May 2022, Jackie shared a moment from Part 1 of the RHONJ Season 12 reunion. She posed with Margaret Josephs on the reunion’s couch. Both in gold dresses, Jackie smirked in the photo while Marge opted for an open smile.

“Y’all ready for this??” she captioned. “#RHONJ reunion Part 1 airs tonight at 8pm on @bravotv!!”