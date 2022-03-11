Are The Final Two 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' Couples Still Together? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer.

Ten weeks after the Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer reboot debuted with a revamped concept, leads Kurt Sowers and Steven McBee gave promise rings to the women they wanted to date outside of the show on the finale.

Ahead of the March 10 finale, Kurt's options were to select either longtime frontrunner Carolyn Moore or fan-favorite Amanda Pace, while Steven chose between pageant star Annie Jorgensen and project manager Calah Jackson.