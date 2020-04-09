Megachurch Pastor Joel Osteen Lives Large in Houston

The pair has written at least 18 different books, some on their own and some together. "We don’t take a salary from the ministry," Joel said of himself and Victoria, who serves as Lakewood’s co-senior pastor.

"About five years ago, when I wrote my first book ["Your Best Life Now: 7 Steps to Living at Your Full Potential"], I mean, I never dreamed it would sell millions of copies," the father of two told Oprah. "[The wealth] comes from that."

When asked if he ever feels the need to apologize for his expensive taste, Joel responded, "I really don’t… We just feel like this is God’s blessings.

"You know, we’re big givers," the TV personality continued. "We live what we preach. We’ve given millions of dollars and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with having a nice place to live and being blessed. Money should never be the focus of your life. If that’s all you’re doing, that’s shallow. It should be to be a blessing to others."