Recent Social Media Posts Have People Wondering About Joey Fatone's Political Views Joey has previously said that he doesn't want to speak about certain topics publicly, and he prefers to focus on his career. By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 31 2026, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Joey Fatone rose to fame as a part of the '90s boy band, NSYNC. However, the singer's political views don't seem to be completely in sync with those of his fans. Some recent social media posts have the public questioning where Joey stands on politics.

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Being a celebrity has changed a lot since Joey first ventured into the limelight. Smartphones have made every bystander a potential paparazzo, social media influencers are just as prominent as Hollywood-grown celebrities, and stars are expected to weigh in on politics. That's not to say the latter never happened back in the day, but it wasn't as common an occurrence as it is now. Well, Joey's time has come — the internet is questioning his politics, and fans want answers.

Source: MEGA

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Why are people asking about Joey Fatone's political views?

It all started with an Instagram post from Maria Cozamanis, aka DJ Tumbles. She posted a photo with Joey, writing they were at "Palm Beach Country Club." Fans quickly recognized the setting as President Trump's Mar-a-Lago, and felt that the wording of DJ Tumbles's post was intentionally deceitful. Similarly, back in 2025, journalist Nicholas Ballasy posted on X that Joey had performed at Mar-a-Lago, so it seems his recent trip there wasn't his first.

Many fans were displeased with the news and made their voices heard. A Reddit thread featuring DJ Tumbles's photo with Joey includes comments such as, "Time to tell Joey 'bye bye bye,'" in reference to a popular NSYNC song. Another commenter asked, "Could he sync any lower?" Meanwhile, a third took the opportunity to drag two NSYNC members at once with, "This is gonna ruin the tour."

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @tumblesofficial

Joey isn't responding to the backlash.

As the public eagerly awaits answers, Joey is either unaware or unmoved by the social media firestorm. So far, the singer hasn't made any comments about his fans' ire, and his most recent Instagram post is about performing at Mardi Gras. Joey has previously told interviewers that he doesn't want to speak about certain topics publicly, and he prefers to focus on his career. It seems he won't be making an exception in this scenario.

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The only time Joey has really spoken about politics was in the context of a 2013 X (then, Twitter) post promoting the Affordable Care Act. It's worth noting that the post came from the NSYNC Twitter account, and not from Joey specifically.

Source: MEGA

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Interestingly, the band got a lot of heat at the time for being too liberal and speaking about politics rather than music. Comments such as "I liked 98 Degrees better than you guys anyway" flooded the post. Similar to the aforementioned Reddit thread, someone wrote, "Bye, bye, bye, no!" A third commenter wrote, "Shut up and sing. I don't ask for a song and dance from my doctor, and I don't take health care advice from you." Ouch.