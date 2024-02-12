'90 Day: The Single Life's John May Not Be Ready for the Commitment of Being a Step-Dad

Most 90 Day Fiancé fans never thought they'd see the day when John, notorious for being a bachelor and living in his brother Patrick's house, would be ready to settle down. And, even if he still isn't quite there yet, he's coming close with Meghan in Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life. So, are John and Meghan still together now?

John reveals in the fourth season premiere that he's dating someone new. He's also living on his own, more or less, and clearly, this is a John that viewers hadn't seen before. He's a far cry from the guy who resented Patrick's wife Thais for judging him for drinking at 10 a.m. He's not a completely changed man, but John has grown up a bit, and it makes fans hopeful that this relationship with Meghan could stick.

Are John and Meghan still together after '90 Day: The Single Life'?

There are a couple of things standing in the way of John's own 90 Day Fiancé happily ever after. Meghan lives in another state, which means their relationship is long distance right off the bat. And, she has a child from a previous relationship. John worries if he is ready to be a step-dad, when he never really considered having kids before now.

And even now on the show, John isn't super into the idea of being with someone who has a kid and who expects him to easily slide into the step-father role. Outside of 90 Day: The Single Life, it seems likely that John and Meghan aren't together. Although John did share some photos with Meghan on Instagram, she isn't tagged in them, which means they don;t follow each other on social media. And if that's the case, then they probably don't work out beyond filming.

John could be back for Season 5 of '90 Day: The Single Life.'

John and Patrick are part of Pillow Talk, and John was a fan favorite when he first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé with Patrick. If John and Meghan aren't dating now, which seems likely, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in another season of The Single Life.