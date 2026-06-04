'Warhammer' Artist John Blanche’s Loved Ones Revealed That He Has Died at 78 "Legends never die. John is the greatest." By Chrissy Bobic Published June 4 2026, 9:57 a.m. ET Source: X/@CMValrak

The Warhammer artist John Blanche has died at 78. Fans of the tabletop game knew him as someone who had spent decades creating a dark fantasy aesthetic that other games or fantasy content was inspired by. Now, the Warhammer community wants to know what John Blanche's cause of death was.

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Although he had been part of the Warhammer world for a long time, in the years before his death, Blanche reportedly stepped back. While he was never very open about his private life on social media, there are some close friends who are also part of the Warhammer world who knew about his life and health before he died.

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What was John Blanche's cause of death?

On Facebook, Trish Carden, a sculptor for Games Workshop, announced Blanche's death. She shared it in a post on her official account and noted that Blanche's wife gave her permission to share the news of his death. Although Carden did not share Blanche's cause of death, her post was the first time that many of Blanche's longtime fans and supporters learned of his passing.

"John Blanche's wife Lin has asked me to let you all know that John passed away a couple of days ago," Carden wrote. "John was an inspirational artist, devoted to his family and a good friend to many. Always generous with his time and knowledge, he was very well loved by all who knew and worked with him. He'll be hugely missed. The world of Warhammer was brought to life by his vision of the grimdark setting and I know his art meant a lot to so many of you. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that has enriched many people's lives."

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Carden added in the post that the family would plan a future get-together for Warhammer supporters and friends to celebrate Blanche. According to Gosu Gamers, Blanche officially retired from Games Workshop a couple of years before his death. He also reportedly suffered from some undisclosed health issues that might have contributed to his death. However, at this time, no one close to Blanche has publicly shared his cause of death.

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The 'Warhammer' community was dedicated to John Blanche.

The Warhammer community website is dedicated to all things about the game and it's a place for fans and players to come together. The community of players on a Workshop Games Reddit page shared their thoughts on the legendary artist's death. Many were surprised by the loss, even if Blanche had stepped back from his longtime role with Workshop Games.

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"A legend who shaped the world of Warhammer into what it is today," one Redditor commented on the post. Have been discussing him recently due to his iconic emperor art in the light of the new trailer. Condolences for those near him. He will be missed by the community." Another wrote, "RIP Legend. Thanks for making Warhammer come to life."