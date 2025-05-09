Jeff Sperbeck's Cause of Death Revealed After Golf Cart Accident Involving John Elway John Elway and his longtime agent, Jeff Sperbeck, were in a golf cart accident. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 9 2025, 4:28 p.m. ET Source: Facebook

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, NFL legend John Elway was involved in a deadly golf cart accident. While the former quarterback appeared to escape without injury, his passenger sustained critical injuries.

According to reports, the passenger fell from the back of the moving cart, striking his head. He was transported to a nearby hospital in California, where he was placed on life support. Tragically, he passed away a few days later due to the severity of his injuries. Here's everything you need to know.

The victim in the golf cart accident has been identified as John Elway's agent.

Following the tragic accident, multiple outlets reported that the victim was none other than John Elway's longtime agent and friend, Jeff Sperbeck. As previously stated, Jeff suddenly fell off the back of a golf cart while riding with Elway at The Madison Club in La Quinta, Calif.

According to TMZ, Jeff "rolled and hit his head on asphalt." He was said to be "unconscious but still breathing" at the scene. The scary fall resulted in a "traumatic injury." Jeff was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, per a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries on April 30.

Statement from John Elway:

“I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken by the passing of my close friend, business partner and agent Jeff Sperbeck. There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me. My… pic.twitter.com/idRixJ29Az — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2025

Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the accident. However, in a statement to The Denver Post on May 2, Sheriff Chad Bianco said there was no indication of foul play. "This appears to be a horrific accident,” he told the Denver Post, adding that "a couple" of the individuals involved "happen to be very high-profile celebrities."

Jeff Sperbeck died from blunt head trauma.