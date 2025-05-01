Jordan Travis Amassed an Impressive Net Worth Before His Early NFL Retirement Jordan Travis was first drafted in 2024. By Chrissy Bobic Published May 1 2025, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/jordantrav13

Even before his NFL career officially began, quarterback Jordan Travis had to announce an early retirement due to an injury. But, before he shared the news publicly, what was Jordan Travis's net worth? When he announced his pre-NFL retirement, he had been ready to play for the New York Jets in the 2025-2026 season.

However, due to a college-related field injury, he made the decision to give up the game. He did make a name for himself, however, and he was able to earn money as a football player despite what happened to him on the field. So, what is Jordan's net worth now, and did he also announce any plans for his career after his short-lived time in the NFL?

Jordan Travis's net worth grew before his retirement.

Although Jordan's net worth has not been confirmed, according to International Business Times UK, Jordan's net worth at the time of his retirement was around $1.5 million. For a fresh-out-of-college, would-be NFL star who was 24 at the time of his NFL exit, that's not too shabby. The number comes from Jordan's contract with the Jets, which could have earned him even more money over several years.

When Jordan signed with the Jets in 2023, he did so with a contract of more than $4 million and a $254,276 signing bonus, per Spotrac. The bonus was guaranteed, with the rest of the money to be paid out over four years. Since Jordan's college injury prevented him from actually playing a full season with the Jets, he was no longer eligible for the rest of the money in his contract.

Why is Jordan Travis retiring?

According to the Jets' official website, Jordan played college football for Florida State University for two years before he was a fifth-round pick in the 2024 draft. However, a leg injury he sustained during his last game in late 2023 left Jordan unable to continue to play for a while. Later, he made the decision to retire from the NFL before he even officially began playing for the Jets.

"I gave everything I had to the rehab process but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped," Jordan said in a statement on Instagram. "After much prayer and consultation with the doctors, medical experts and my agent, I've been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply."

