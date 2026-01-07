Former Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Has Been Married to the Same Woman for Decades Ingrid and John have been in love since the 1980s. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 7 2026, 1:36 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Baltimore Ravens

There are a few names in NFL coaching that really come to mind when you think of legends. Even if their careers haven't been overly distinguished, it's hard to imagine these coaches anywhere but with the teams they love. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was one such coach, his face a ubiquitous presence on the field with his team.

Article continues below advertisement

The veteran football coach was released from his beloved team, shaking up his life and plans after many years in Baltimore. Now, he'll be starting a new chapter with his wife, whom he's been married to since the early 1990s. Here's what we know about his home life now that things are changing.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about the woman John Harbaugh has been married to since the early 1990s.

If there's one universal truth about being in a high-profile and demanding job like coaching in the NFL, it's that keeping a marriage alive is difficult. There are demanding travel schedules to contend with, and coaching is one of those all-consuming passions that can take even your free time from you. Yet, somehow, John and his wife have managed to make it work.

According to Pro Football Network, John and his wife, Ingrid, have been together since the 1980s. Although it's not known exactly how old she is, the outlet surmises that she was born around 1967. The two got together sometime during John's earliest coaching days, just as his career was starting to pick up steam.

Article continues below advertisement

PFN reports that the pair married in 1991, and they welcomed their daughter Alison, who appears to have a penchant for sports, just like her father. Although Ingrid stays mostly out of the spotlight, she went viral in 2022 after a video circulated on the internet showing a surprise party she organized for John to celebrate his 60th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

John Harbaugh ends his tenure with the Ravens in 2026 after 18 seasons, starting a new chapter with wife Ingrid Harbaugh.

For 18 seasons, John and Ingrid have called Baltimore home. But they will now have to open a new chapter after John was abruptly let go from the Ravens in January 2026. The surprise firing came after the Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 2021, according to ESPN.

Article continues below advertisement

The Ravens shared a statement from John on their social media, which began, "Well, I was hoping for a different kind of message on my last day here, but that day has come today." He added, "It comes with disappointment certainly, but more with GRATITUDE and APPRECIATION."

John went on to praise the team, their values, and their competitive spirit as he reflected on an impressive 18 seasons, ending his tenure as the franchise's most successful coach ever.

Article continues below advertisement