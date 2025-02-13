Inside John Larroquette's Iconic TV and Movie Career and His Net Worth From Over the Years John Larroquette's first movie role was in an iconic horror film. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 13 2025, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Some actors just have a face that is recognizable from decades of movie and TV work that you know them from something. That's the case for Night Court's John Larroquette. You might not even know his name right off the bat, but chances are, you've seen the actor or heard his voice in something over the years. And, thanks to a decades-long career in the entertainment industry, including the theater, John Larroquette's net worth is nothing to scoff at.

You might know him best for his role in the original Night Court series and the subsequent reboot in 2023. He originally played Dan Fielding in the show that ran from 1984-1992. When it was brought back in 2023, John reprised his role. But he has been in tons of other things over the years, and his resume continues to grow.

What is John Larroquette's net worth?

John began his career in television and movies in 1974 as the narrator in none other than The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. From there, his star continued to rise. And, according to Celebrity Net Worth, John Larroquette's net worth is $9 million. That's not too surprising, given the amount of work he has put in over the years and the fact that he continues to take on roles to challenge him. Or, you know, to pay the bills. Either way, he is doing something right.

John has also been in shows like Black Sheep Squadron, Dallas, and The Practice. He also starred in The John Larroquette Show from 1993-1996. In 2022, he reprised his role as the narrator for that year's Texas Chainsaw Massacre installment. He has also popped into countless television shows over the years for a one or two episode stint.

John Larroquette has spoken out about getting sober.

Outside of acting, John has always been forthcoming about his personal struggles. In the past, he shared details of his struggle with alcoholism publicly. And in 1982, he was able to get sober. Since then, he has spoken out about his recovery, and he appears at speaking engagements to talk about his sobriety and the success of his career in film, television, and theater.

In 2012, he spoke at the Arapahoe House Denver Clinic for rehabilitation about his past with drugs and alcohol. "I grew up in the 1960s," he said at the time, per The Denver Post. "Sex, drugs and rock and roll were just being born, and I indulged in them all. Heavily."

