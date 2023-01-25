Where Is the Original Cast of ‘Night Court’ Now?
Unpopular opinion: We love a reboot. Seeing some of our favorites back on the silver screen and being put back into the fictional worlds of our favorite TV shows always makes us oh so happy.
Now, are these reboots better than the originals? Hardly ever. But if you manage your expectations, it's always a fun time. It's the nostalgia for us.
NBC's most recent reboot of Night Court is doing just. Not only is the setting the same, with Judge Abby Stone taking over for her late father, Harry Stone, but we also get a very familiar face in John Larroquette reprising his role as Dan Fielding.
So where is the rest of the original cast now? Let's find out!
John Larroquette (Dan Fielding) from 'Night Court'
As mentioned, 75-year-old John Larroquette is reprising his role as Dan Fielding, but instead of as a prosecutor, this time he's a public defender. In between the original Night Court and the reboot, John has had quite a career, acting in popular shows such as The Librarians and The Good Fight.
Harry Anderson (Harry Stone) from 'Night Court'
Harry Anderson played Judge Harry Stone in the original Night Court. Harry went on to continue to act, as well as open up his own comedy club. On April 16, 2018, Harry sadly passed away in his sleep at the age of 65.
Markie Post (Christine Sullivan) from 'Night Court'
Markie Post played public defender Christine Sullivan and continued to act in shows like Chicago P.D. and The Kids Are Alright. On April 7, 2021, Markie passed away at age 70 after a four-year battle with cancer.
Richard Moll (Bull) from 'Night Court'
Richard is best known for playing the bailiff Bull on Night Court. He has continued to act and lend his voice to multiple animated series and video games. The 80-year-old is currently in post-production on the horror flick Whispers and Shadows.
Charles Robinson (Mac) on 'Night Court'
Charles Robinson played court clerk Mac Robinson and continued to act his way through Hollywood in countless projects after Night Court ended. In recent years, he had popped up in episodes of widely popular series such as Grey's Anatomy, This Is Us, and NCIS. Charles sadly passed away on July 11, 2021, from cardiac arrest at the age of 75.
Marsha Warfield (Roz) from 'Night Court'
Marsha Warfield played the bailiff Roz Russell on the original Night Court. She has continued to act, most recently as Hen's mother, Toni, in the popular Fox series 9-1-1.
While sadly, not every one of the original cast members will be able to make an appearance on the reboot, it would be really fun to see Roz or Bull come back into the Manhattan Criminal Court.
