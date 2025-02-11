The Ups and Downs of Congressman John B. Larson's Net Worth Over the Years Congressman John B. Larson's net worth has fluctuated over the years. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 11 2025, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Since 1999, John B. Larson has proudly served as the U.S. representative for Connecticut's 1st congressional district. Throughout his long tenure, the Connecticut native, now in his seventies, has focused on a range of important issues, including economic and social issues, environmental protection, and energy independence.

Given his impressive career and dedication to public service, it's only natural that many people are curious about the congressman's financial standing. So, what exactly is John B. Larson’s net worth? Here's what you need to know about his wealth.

What is John B. Larson's net worth?

As of now, John B. Larson's exact net worth remains undisclosed to the public. However, a report from Open Secrets in 2018 provided insight into his financial standing, estimating his net worth at approximately $466,025 at the time. This placed him as just the 224th wealthiest member of the House of Representatives.

The report also outlined the fluctuations in John B. Larson's net worth from 2008 to 2018, showing notable changes over the years. The congressman began with an estimated net worth of $215,500, and over the years, it saw gradual increases.

John B. Larson Congressman and businessman Net worth: $466,025 John B. Larson is a politician and businessman who has served as the U.S. representative for Connecticut's 1st congressional district since 1999. A member of the Democratic Party, he chaired the House Democratic Caucus during the 111th and 112th United States Congress. Birthdate: July 22, 1948 Birthplace: Hartford, Conn. Mother: Lois "Pauline" Larson (née Nolan) Father: Raymond "Archie" Larson Siblings: Sharon, Daniel, Christopher, Linnea, David, Marylou, and Timothy Marriages: Leslie Best ​(m. 1981) Children: Carolyn, Laura, and Raymond

However, in 2016, his financial standing took a sharp dip, falling to $225,520. Despite this downturn, John B. Larson's net worth rebounded significantly in 2017, skyrocketing to well over $550,000 before decreasing once again in 2018.