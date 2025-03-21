Inside Actor John Leguizamo’s Politics — All About His Outspoken Stance “There are Latin people that are Republican for whatever reason — self-hate or hyper-religious,” John said in a 2020 interview. By Danielle Jennings Published March 21 2025, 11:42 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The worlds of Hollywood and politics frequently intertwine, as many celebrities happily use their massive platforms to share their political views, support candidates, and highlight causes. Actor John Leguizamo is one such celebrity, as he has been proudly outspoken about politics for a large portion of his career.

Known for championing representation of the Latinx community in Hollywood, John has also used his voice to heavily call out racism and discrimination in the political world — specifically as it relates to the Republican Party.

What are John Leguizamo’s politics?

The actor has been very public with his support as a member of the Democratic Party throughout the years. During former President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential run, John partnered with the campaign to mobilize Democratic Latino voters, and also publicly supported former Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential run in 2024. In a 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he shared his observations and reasoning for why Latinos often vote red. “There are Latin people that are Republican for whatever reason — self-hate or hyper-religious,” he said.

“It touches on some of the machoism too. It makes them feel, 'We’re assimilated' — You know that weird thing that happens to immigrants sometimes: If they attack other immigrants then they look less immigrant? There’s a history here,” John told the outlet.

In 2018, during Trump’s first term, he expressed how he felt as a minority with Trump in The White House. “We’re in dark times. We’re in troubled times. And our lives are at stake,” John said, per The Hill. “I just feel like Trump came out and instantly attacked Latin people. I felt attacked, I felt diminished, and I felt like I got to step up and speak out.”

John Leguizamo publicly endorsed Andrew Yang in 2020 and 2021.

In 2020, John publicly endorsed Andrew Yang during his presidential run and his 2021 mayoral campaign in New York City. “If anyone has the brain, the energy, and the empathy to bring New York City back, it's Andrew. He's got real plans to lift our communities out of poverty, to get people back to work, and to turn the lights back on on Broadway and revive the entertainment industry, which I care deeply about,” he said in his video endorsement.

During the 2023 Hollywood strikes, John was one of the most visible and vocal members supporting the rights of actors. “As I look around here, I see every union here. SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, Teamsters — we’re all brothers and sisters, all here because we’re invested in this fight,” he said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “We cannot afford to push our demands off until the next negotiations, nor can we revisit this threat to diversity when it’s too damn late,” John continued. “We need to act now.”

