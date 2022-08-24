John McAfee Claimed to Have a Staggering Number of Children — Here's What We Know
If there is one person on the planet who is wholly synonymous with computer antivirus software, it is John McAfee. The British-American computer programmer, businessman, and two-time presidential candidate created the successful McAfee antivirus software, a program still used by millions today.
In his turbulent life, he would go on to be accused of murder in Belize in 2012 and later arrested in Spain for tax evasion in 2020 before his death in 2021.
Nowadays, John is making headlines once again thanks to the new Netflix documentary Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, which shines a light on his mysterious life and ultimate downfall, including claims that he isn't actually dead and instead hiding out in Texas.
A lot about John's life is covered in the film, but what do we know about his children? You'd probably be surprised to figure out just how big his family is.
How many children did John McAfee have?
Some celebrities just end up having really big families, but John apparently took that notion to a whole other level while he was alive. In a Twitter thread from 2020, the mogul discussed the size of his family as well as his specific relationship with them.
"I'm not here to give you solutions; for anything. That's for you young folks of mine to do: My lazy children, grand children and great-grand children. Yes. I have great-grand children. I'm here to point to the reality around you. Which you children are so fond of ignoring," John led off his thread at the time.
"Since you asked: I have 47 children. 61 grand children. 19 great-grand children. I have met none of my great-grand children," John added.
Quite a staggeringly large family, by anyone's standards, but John didn't seem too bothered by the enormous figure.
Instead, he questioned the legitimacy of the total, saying, "These numbers might have been much smaller, had DNA testing been around while I was growing up. No interest at this point. To me, legacy has nothing to do with blood and everything to do with the understanding - that every child who crosses your path, is your child."
Who is John McAfee's daughter Jen McAfee?
Considering the fact that John supposedly had so many children and kept his life largely private, few details are known about who his daughter Jen McAfee actually is.
John died on June 23, 2021, at a prison in Barcelona. Months later, a court in Spain ruled in February 2022 that he had died by suicide. Jen along with John's widow Janice have been trying to obtain John's remains from the Spanish morgue.
“This has been one of the longest years of my life. I would not wish this journey on anyone,” Jen told MarketWatch in June 2022.
Janice believes he may have been murdered; Jen instead believes it was indeed a suicide.
If you're still curious to learn more about the mogul's life, times, and eventual demise, be sure to check out the new Netflix documentary Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, which is available for streaming now.