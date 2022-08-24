John McAfee Claimed to Have a Staggering Number of Children — Here's What We Know

If there is one person on the planet who is wholly synonymous with computer antivirus software, it is John McAfee. The British-American computer programmer, businessman, and two-time presidential candidate created the successful McAfee antivirus software, a program still used by millions today.

In his turbulent life, he would go on to be accused of murder in Belize in 2012 and later arrested in Spain for tax evasion in 2020 before his death in 2021.