Former 'Survivor' Contestant John Raymond Is Now on Trial for Child Cruelty Raymond was voted off the island first during the show's fifth season. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 19 2024, 10:17 a.m. ET

It's been more than 20 years since John Raymond was a contestant on Survivor during the show's fifth season. Now, decades later, Raymond is on trial for child cruelty. Following the news that Raymond was facing such serious allegations, many wanted to be reminded of who he was in the context of the show, and also learn more about what he is accused of.

John rankled many viewers when he initially appeared on the show, and it doesn't seem like his reputation has improved in the years since. Here's what we know about the former Survivor contestant and the charges he's facing.

Former 'Survivor' contestant John Raymond facing charges of child cruelty.

Raymond is facing charges of child cruelty for his behavior at a Christian school in Louisiana that he founded. The local district attorney is alleging that Raymond taped multiple children's mouths shut at Lakeside Christian Academy, and also held his hand over one child's mouth until that child "went limp." Raymond's defense has argued that “what he did, as a disciplinarian, was reasonably discipline the children. They were not hurt.”

"I've never treated a child cruel [sic] in my life. I'm innocent of the charges against me," Raymond explained to a reporter for local NBC TV affiliate WDSU 6. "I love all of our students. We believe that the law will prevail, and we'll be completely exonerated." Assistant District Attorney Christina Fisher offered a different version of events, saying that there was no justification for the punishment that Raymond inflicted.

“His actions weren’t justifiable. They were criminal,” Fisher said during the trial. “He put tape over their mouths and sent them back to class … where they sat, humiliated. The principal didn’t approve. Neither did the parents.” Raymond founded Lakeside Christian Academy in 2016, and was the headmaster until he was charged in this case in 2022.

John Raymond is also a pastor at New Horizon Church, which is located in the same building as the school.

The defense is reportedly casting the charges against Raymond in a political light, suggesting that physical discipline is part of a traditional, American way of life and that Raymond's actions were completely appropriate if viewed in that light.

“Make no mistake, folks, this country is in the middle of a culture war,” his lawyer told the jury. “In Europe, parents can’t even physically discipline their children anymore. It’s coming. This is government overreach.” Raymond is facing three felony charges for taping students' mouths shut, and an additional second-degree charge for placing his hand over a 4-year-old student's mouth.

Raymond was not a finalist on 'Survivor.'