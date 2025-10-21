John Stamos’s Net Worth Is a ‘Full House’ and Indicative of His Hollywood Career ‘Full House’ star John Stamos came into American homes via the extremely popular '80s and '90s ABC sitcom that was a staple for family programming. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 21 2025, 2:40 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There are certain Hollywood celebrities who have been around so long that they essentially feel like part of your family, such as actor John Stamos. The Full House star came into American homes via the extremely popular '80s and '90s ABC sitcom that was a staple for family programming.

Due to his over 40-year career in film, television, and music, John has amassed an impressive net worth. Let’s take a closer look at his financial status.



What is John Stamos’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, John Stamos is worth an estimated $25 million as of October 2025, the bulk of which is due to his highly successful acting career. In addition to his iconic role as Jesse “Uncle Jesse” Katsopolis on Full House, John also reprised his most famous role in the series spinoff, Fuller House, which ran for four seasons on Netflix. Frequently showcasing his musical talent in the role, he is also a singer and guitarist who has released his own music and performed on Broadway.

John Stamos Actor, musician Net worth: $25 million John Stamos is an American actor and musician most well-known for his role on the ABC sitcom Full House. Birth date: Aug. 19, 1963 Birthplace: Cypress, Calif. Birth name: John Phillip Stamos Father: William Stamos, restaurateur Mother: Loretta Stamos Marriages: Rebecca Romijn (1998-2005), Caitlin McHugh (2018 to present) Children: 1, son Billy Stamos Education: Cypress College



In October 2025, John showed love and support to long-time friend and former onscreen love interest Lori Loughlin following the announcement of her divorce.

During an appearance on the Good Guys podcast on Oct. 20, John did not mince words when discussing Lori’s soon-to-be ex-husband Mossimo Giannulli. “I said, ‘Look, all the negativity or hard hardships that you've been through in your life is connected to this guy,’” the actor said he told Lori of Mossimo. “Whatever he did to her, it busted her up to the core. She put up with a lot over the years of this guy.

“And again, I'm not going to get into the relationship. It's not my business,” he said. “I mean, I know a lot, and I was by her side through a lot of it. She is an angel, and she always made things better. She cleaned everything up. He's a very successful dude.” After asserting that he “will never talk to him again,” the You star also referred to Mossimo as “a terrible narcissist,” and said that he prays for him because “this guy needs help.”



As for Lori, John sang her praises and felt for her going through a divorce after 28 years. “I'm just heartbroken for her right now. She’s just devastated. I just hate to see her go through this. I really do,” he shared.

John's support for his former ‘Full House’ co-stars doesn’t end with Lori, as he has also continued to support Dave Coulier through his cancer journey.