CEO John Ternus's Marriage History Is as Hard to Read as Apple's Terms and Conditions John Ternus was with Apple for more than 20 years before he was named CEO. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 21 2026, 1:21 p.m. ET Source: X/@iphonesoft_fr

When John Ternus was named as Apple CEO Tim Cook's successor, come September 2026, there were lots of questions about the Apple executive, including what he was doing up until this point, how qualified he is to bring the company into its next phase, and, well, if he's married or not. He was 51 years old when he was promoted to the coveted role within the trillion-dollar company.

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Until now, for those outside of the company and now in the know of the inner workings of Apple, John's identity was essentially unknown. No one has ever really filled the role of being as transparent of an Apple CEO as Steve Jobs. But, because Apple is so monumental in its technology, people have questions about who is in charge of it all now.

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Is Apple CEO John Ternus married?

Because John does not seem to have public social media accounts, it's unclear if he is married or even if he was at some point. He seems to prefer to keep aspects of his private life, well, private, and away from the public. As the Apple CEO, that might not be as easy for him as it once was, but as it stands, it's not totally clear if he is married or not.

John has been pictured wearing a wedding ring, however. But there are no confirmed wedding registries, public marriage licenses, or social media posts or accounts that pin down who he is married to or who he might have been married to at one point. Much like the tech behind all of Apple's technological advances, John is hard to figure out for many.

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What is John Ternus's net worth?

Thanks to decades at Apple and in the tech industry in general, John is worth a pretty penny. According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of April 2026, he is worth $75 million. That number will likely increase with John's CEO role, however, as his career at Apple continues to be fiscally beneficial to the engineer. When Tim stepped down as CEO, his net worth was reportedly $2.2 billion, just to compare with where John is likely headed.

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John Ternus Apple CEO Net worth: $75 milliom John Ternus is the Apple CEO and former vice president of hardware engineering at Apple. He helped oversee the AirPod, Mac, and iPad at the company for years. Before he joined Apple, John was an engineer and worked with Virtual Research Systems. Birthdate: May 1975 Where he's from: San Francisco, Calif. Education: University of Pennsylvania