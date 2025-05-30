What Was John Thrasher's Cause of Death? The Former Speaker of The House Died at 81 The former Florida State University president died on May 30. By Niko Mann Published May 30 2025, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Florida State University

Former Florida State Senator and Florida State University President John Thrasher has died. John passed away on May 30 at the age of 81, per the Tallahassee Democrat.

John spent decades working in public service as a politician and an educator. The well-liked public servant's passing has people wondering what caused his death.

What was John Thrasher's cause of death?

John died after a battle with cancer. He announced his diagnosis in April. According to WTXL News, John was a co-founder of lobbying firm The Southern Group, Florida. The company announced that the former state senator was being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, but did not reveal what kind of cancer John had received treatment for. John was the 15th president of Florida State University from 2014 until 2021, and FSU shared a loving tribute to the late House Speaker on X.

"John Thrasher, who led his beloved alma mater to new heights as Florida State University’s 15th president after a distinguished career in law and public service, will be remembered for his steady leadership, servant’s heart, and abiding faith," read the post. "Thrasher, 81, died Friday, May 30. A decorated U.S. Army veteran, a giant in Florida politics, and lifelong FSU Seminole, Thrasher served as FSU’s president from 2014 to 2021."

"His presidency marked a period of historic momentum for the university, including a rise to No. 18 among public universities in the U.S. News & World Report rankings, a successful $1.16 billion fundraising campaign, and major strides in academic excellence, student success, and research."

The current president of FSU, Richard McCullough, also released a statement. "Jai and I feel incredibly fortunate and blessed to have known him and will always cherish the time we spent together at university events, out on the golf course, or sharing a meal," the statement continued. "John had a remarkable ability to bring people together with his warmth, humor, and unmistakable charm."

John attended FSU before serving in the U.S. Army in the 1960s. He earned two Bronze Stars and the Army Commendation Medal for his service in Vietnam before earning a law degree in 1972 from FSU. After co-founding his lobbying firm, he was unanimously elected Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives in 1998. John later became a Florida state senator and chaired the Republican Party of Florida. He once called his job as president of FSU his “dream job.”

Rest In peace to FSU’s 15th president John Thrasher. He has left a great impact on our university and will be remembered for all of his FSU passion and hard work. Thank you. Sending love to all of his family pic.twitter.com/UAP2xz168h — Barstool FSU (@FSU_Barstool) May 30, 2025