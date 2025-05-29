"Chucky" Actor Ed Gale Has Died at 61 — Here's What We Know About His Cause of Death "He delighted in the slow build up of telling a good story, and cheating at cribbage. He had one hell of a laugh, and he will be missed." By Ivy Griffith Published May 29 2025, 9:06 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / @ScreamFactoryTV

In the world of horror movies, there are a few names that stick out. Actors whose roles have been so iconic that they have become legends themselves. Ed Gale, who played the original Chucky in the cult classic Child's Play.

Ed passed away in 2025, leaving the horror world mourning. But what was his cause of death? Here's what we know about the iconic Chucky actor's cause of death and the complicated legacy he left behind.

Ed Gale's cause of death is publicly a mystery, at least for now.

Gale was 61 years old when he passed away in 2025. Diagnosed with dwarfism as a child, he found himself a unique niche after starring in Child's Play. He went on to star in a number of roles, including Howard the Duck, Spaceballs, Land of the Lost, and other recognizable movies or series.

TMZ announced his death on May 28, 2025, reporting that he had passed away on May 27 while in the care of a hospice home in Los Angeles. According to the outlet, a cause of death has not yet been shared publicly.

However, Gale's niece Kayse Gale shared news of his passing to her Facebook, explaining that he "hitched a ride to California when he was twenty years old, with $41 and a dream, and he never looked back." After starring in "more than 130 movies shows, and commercials," his favorite role, she shared, was 'fun uncle'."

Kayse added, "His love language was sharing his love of the entertainment industry and the magic of Hollywood with his nieces. Ed loved 7-Eleven hot dogs with disgusting amounts of ketchup. He enjoyed reminiscing about his glory days, DJing at the Plainwell roller rink. He hated Bill Maher for no good reason. He delighted in the slow build up of telling a good story, and cheating at cribbage. He had one hell of a laugh, and he will be missed." She concluded, "Rest in love you cranky b-----d."

Some have called Ed a monster worse than "Chucky."

But while his family may be remembering him fondly, Gale leaves behind a very complicated in legacy. In 2023, the Los Angeles Times reports that Ed admitted to the Creep Catcher's Unit to soliciting a minor for sex. The child advocacy group set up a sting operation, with leader "Ghost" posing as 14-year-old boy.

They confronted Gale with a printout of the conversation, and he admitted, "I tried to get him … a naked picture from him, yes." He called the conversation he had with the fake minor “a whole hook-up in the making" (excerpts via LA Times). The actor said he believed he had spoken to an additional 10 victims, adding, "Yes, I’m admitting I know it was wrong and it was illegal. I’m admitting that, and I’m sorry.”