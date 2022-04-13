Johnny's mother, Betty Sue Palmer, passed away in 2016. The two were said to have a close relationship.

But according to People, during Johnny and Amber's trial, Christi discussed the abusive household she, Johnny, and their other two siblings grew up in. They were dealing with a mother who would hit them and throw things. She said she and Johnny made a pact to avoid repeating anything they experienced in their childhood‘s once they became adults. However, Christi said that their mother "softened" as she got older.