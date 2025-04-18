Joi-Lin Hunt Is Building a Movement for Women Entrepreneurs to Start Over and Scale Up “Success to me means living life on your own terms.” By Distractify Staff Published April 18 2025, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: Joi-Lin Hunt

In a world where entrepreneurship often comes with polished success stories and glossy Instagram reels, Joi-Lin Hunt is rewriting the narrative—one built on resilience, reinvention, and raw truth. The Orlando-based attorney-turned-serial entrepreneur is not just building businesses anymore; she’s building a movement for women who are ready to start over and scale up—especially after life has knocked them down.

For over two decades, Joi-Lin Hunt carved out a name for herself across multiple industries—law, beauty, automotive, and insurance—scaling multi-million-dollar ventures with strategic precision and grit. From founding The Hunt Law Group and Caliente Xpress Tax Service to launching Super Weave Xpress (a wildly successful $50 sew-in salon franchise) and Hollywood Motors, Hunt was a force in every room she entered. But in February 2022, her world collapsed. After surviving a traumatic and abusive marriage — where her husband attempted to take her life, drained their bank accounts, and locked her out of their businesses — she was left with nothing but her son, her iPhone, and her decades of experience.

Instead of succumbing to the weight of devastation, Hunt did what she does best—she built back better. She launched a consulting company, The Firm Credit & Business Group, from scratch, using her legal knowledge and entrepreneurial acumen to empower other women to do the same. She calls herself the “Business Bestie,” and for good reason. Her services—ranging from mentorship programs and courses to business resources and funding challenges—aren’t just tools; they’re lifelines for women navigating the chaos of starting over.

“I saw all these social media posts saying, ‘Buy this course and become a millionaire overnight,’ and I thought, That’s not how it works,” Hunt says. “I wanted to share the real, raw truth—what it really takes to build something that lasts.”

Today, she runs 5-day business challenges every 8 weeks and has cultivated a growing online community called See You at the Bank University, where aspiring and struggling entrepreneurs learn how to structure, fund, and scale their businesses the right way. Her clients fall into three groups: those dreaming of starting a business but feeling lost, new business owners struggling with sales, and seasoned entrepreneurs facing structural or strategic challenges. Regardless of where they are in their journey, Joi-Lin meets them with empathy, strategy, and unwavering support.

What sets her apart? It’s not just her 20+ years of legal and business experience—it’s the fact that she’s been there. She knows what it’s like to rebuild from nothing. She knows the fear of failing your child, the isolation of starting over, and the courage it takes to show up anyway. Her definition of success isn’t about numbers—it’s about freedom. “Success to me means living life on your own terms,” she says. “And helping others get to that point too.”