JoJo Siwa Isn't the Only One in Her Family With an Impressive YouTube Following

Whether you love her or loathe her, JoJo Siwa is one of those instantly recognizable faces. The blond-haired, high-ponytailed, rainbow-loving, larger-than-life teen has built a massive empire thanks to her rise to fame on Dance Moms. She's done concert tours and clothing lines, she sells tons of merch (including her widely acclaimed hair bows), and she has an enormous YouTube following, among other business ventures.

Still, some fans have probably wondered: Does JoJo have any siblings?