'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R' Is Bringing New Life to a Classic Game

To start off, the game has 50 playable characters, including heroes and villains from across the Jojo generations. Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, DIO, Jolyne Cujoh, and more are available, but it's very possible that more options could be added before the game's release. Polygon points out that the game even has characters from Steel Ball Run, the continuation of the series based in an alternate universe.