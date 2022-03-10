'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R' Is Bringing New Life to a Classic Game

'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R' Is Bringing New Life to a Classic GameBy Kori Williams
The series Jojo's Bizarre Adventure definitely lives up to its name. Over generations, the show has followed the stories of members of the Joestar and Kujo/Cujoh families using their supernatural powers to keep each other safe. The anime and manga are known for their unique art styles thanks to its creator, Hirohiko Araki.
Over the years, Jojo's has had a number of video and mobile games, and another game is coming our way: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is the latest game to hit consoles. So, when is the release date? Here's what we know about when you can buy it and what the game is about.
When is the 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R' release date?
According to Playstation, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is coming out in the fall of 2022, but there's no exact date as of yet. The release of this game commemorates the 35th anniversary of the Jojo series and the 10th anniversary of the anime adaptation. Plus, it features the same great animation fans have come to love — this time, in 3D.
The game is a remake from the original JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle that was released in 2013; however, this game adds even more content, giving fans audio recordings from Part Six of the series that feature the anime's voice actors. Plus, there are "adjustments to the fighting tempo," hit stops, and jump dashes that make the fighting and overall gameplay more dynamic.
To start off, the game has 50 playable characters, including heroes and villains from across the Jojo generations. Jonathan Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, DIO, Jolyne Cujoh, and more are available, but it's very possible that more options could be added before the game's release. Polygon points out that the game even has characters from Steel Ball Run, the continuation of the series based in an alternate universe.
Keeping in line with what happens in the Jojo series, earlier characters use Hamon powers while later ones use their Stands in battle. Fans can't preorder the game just yet, but this may be a great option for those who didn't pick up the first edition. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R will be available for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.