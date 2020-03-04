Man Dressed as the Joker Live-Streams His Arrest on Facebook

Indeed, about 54 minutes into the live stream, Jeremy says, "The reason I have your attention is to end the epidemic of opiate addiction and heroin overdoses which are plaguing our society. It's the leading killer in people under 50 years of age.

"Cold shock resuscitation can safe a life. When you share this video, let them know that the Joker ain't joking around when it comes to serious addiction. You need to leave that stuff alone and inspire the children not to do it."

And then he adds, "And kill a few people while you're at it."