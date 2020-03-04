We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
featured-joker-1583360193990.jpg
Source: Facebook

Man Dressed as the Joker Live-Streams His Arrest on Facebook

By

A man dressed as the Joker was arrested and charged with making "terrorist threats" in the first degree, according to the River Front Times. Not only that, but he also live-streamed the whole thing on Facebook. Jeremy Joseph Garnier recently got dressed up and headed out for a night on the town in the Delmar Loop section of St. Louis.

University City police said, in a statement, that they responded to "a report of a disturbance involving a male subject dressed in a costume." The caller said that the man was "making threats via the Facebook Live app." 