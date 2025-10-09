Palisades Arson Suspect Jontahan Rinderknecht Had a Complicated Political History Jonthan Rinderknecht has been accused of maliciously setting the Palisades fire. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 9 2025, 10:03 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Authorities have arrested Jonathan Rinderknecht in connection with the Palisades fire that ravaged Los Angeles in January. The fire, which killed dozens of people and led to even more evacuations, was a major news event at the time. Rinderknecht has been accused of setting the fire intentionally and "maliciously."

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news that Rinderknecht was arrested for starting the fire, a political blame game started immediately. We don't know whether Rinderknecht started the fire because of anything related to politics, but nevertheless, here's what we know about which political party he supported.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What was Jonathan Rinderknecht's political party?

Rinderknecht was registered to vote in Florida but was not affiliated with either political party. We do know, though, that in 2020 he donated $1 to Joe Biden's presidential campaign on two separate occasions, once on Sept. 4 and again a week later, thanks to data from the Federal Elections Commission. It seems, then, that Rinderknecht might have been a mildly enthusiastic supporter of Biden's presidential run.

What's less clear, though, is whether his political beliefs had anything to do with his decision to set off one of the deadliest fires in the history of Los Angeles. There is evidence related to the case on his digital devices, but that evidence does not suggest that his motivations were, at least primarily, political. Politics has become an increasingly important part of the conversation around these kinds of crimes.

Article continues below advertisement

Rinderknecht apparently used ChatGPT to fulfill his arson fantasies.

According to data recovered from his phone, and thanks to reporting from the BBC, we know that Rinderknecht talked frequently with ChatGPT about questions related to setting off a fire. The indictment also states that he set the fire off using an open flame after completing an Uber dropoff on New Year's Eve, and that he intentionally tried to create evidence that offered a more innocent explanation for the blaze.

Today we are announcing the arrest of 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht on a criminal complaint charging him with maliciously starting what became the Palisades Fire in January.

⁰The complaint alleges that Rinderknecht's started a fire in Pacific Palisades on New Year's Day --… pic.twitter.com/UzrFa0Lmrz — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) October 8, 2025 Source: X/@USAttyEssayli

Article continues below advertisement

In July of 2024, though, months before the fire started, he asked ChatGPT to create a "dystopian painting" focused on a fire. "In the middle [of the painting], hundreds of thousands of people in poverty are trying to get past a gigantic gate with a big dollar sign on it," he prompted. "On the other side of the gate and the entire wall is a conglomerate of the richest people. They are chilling, watching the world burn down, and watching the people struggle."

Rinderknecht was arrested in Florida, where he made a court appearance but did not offer a plea. Although his exact motivations for starting the fire remain unclear, and politics could be among them, we don't know that for sure, and might not until we hear more details about the specifics around the case.