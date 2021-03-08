How Did Jonathan Tucker Get That Scar on His Chin? It's a Topic of Discussion Among Fans

Regardless of how Jonathan got the scar on his chin, he has proven himself to be pretty tough. He was in the Netflix series Kingdom, in which he portrayed an MMA fighter, from 2014 until 2017. While he was on the show, he sustained other injuries, despite heavy training. A little scar on his chin may just be one of many.

In 2017, Jonathan spoke to IndieWire about sustaining an injury near his eye on the set of Kingdom. At the time, he decided to finish the scene before going to the hospital and reasoned that it wasn't a big deal to him in the grand scheme of things.

"Even if my leg was broken, it wasn't like I was going to lose my arm or something," he said. "Having some stitches on my face — as a male [actor] — is not a problem."